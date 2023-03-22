Mar 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I'm Franzi, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the preliminary results full year of Deutsche EuroShop. Business information transparency is very important for Deutsche EuroShop. For this reason, this conference will be recorded and shared on the Internet. (Operator Instructions).
It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Kiss. Patrick, please go ahead.
Patrick Kiss - Deutsche EuroShop AG - Head of Investor & Public Relations
Thank you, Franzi, and good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop in Hamburg. Thank you for attending the presentation of our preliminary results for 2022, including an update on the situation in our centers, and on the development of Deutsche EuroShop Group.
My name is Patrick Kiss. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche EuroShop and have been in this position for almost 20 years. Unfortunately, our new Board member, Hans-Peter Kneip is too ailing to make this call with you today. His
Preliminary Q4 2022 Deutsche EuroShop AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...