Mar 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I'm Franzi, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the preliminary results full year of Deutsche EuroShop. Business information transparency is very important for Deutsche EuroShop. For this reason, this conference will be recorded and shared on the Internet. (Operator Instructions).



It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Kiss. Patrick, please go ahead.



Patrick Kiss - Deutsche EuroShop AG - Head of Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, Franzi, and good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop in Hamburg. Thank you for attending the presentation of our preliminary results for 2022, including an update on the situation in our centers, and on the development of Deutsche EuroShop Group.



My name is Patrick Kiss. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche EuroShop and have been in this position for almost 20 years. Unfortunately, our new Board member, Hans-Peter Kneip is too ailing to make this call with you today. His