Q3 2023 Deutsche EuroShop AG Earnings Call Transcript

Hans-Peter Kneip - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Sandra. This is Hans-Peter Kneip, Executive Director at Deutsche EuroShop. I'm very much looking forward to this call after unfortunately not being able to make the last one in March due to illness. Thankfully, Patrick, who's with me today, took over this call in his usual experienced manner and guided you through our annual results for 2022.



Now that we have gone through most of 2023, let's take a glance at the 9-month figures and the developments in the company together. Clearly, our team's