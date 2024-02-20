Feb 20, 2024 / 02:40PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



All right. We're going to get started again. Thank you for joining us. We are really excited to have Emerson with us today. We've got Lal Karsanbhai, who is the President and CEO. Lal started in 1995 in Emerson. Mike Baughman, who's the EVP and CFO. Mike joined the company in 2017. And then we have Colleen Mettler, who is the VP of Investor Relations.



So Lal, I'm going to come over to you. And while I do, I'm going to ask you about your vision when you took over Emerson a few years ago.



- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector HeadCan you talk about where Emerson is now versus that initial vision? What would you say has gone better than expected? And then maybe what are 1 or 2 things that have been more challenged than you expected? And what's your confidence level at this point versus the Investor Day you hosted in late '22 that Emerson could deliver 4% to 7% due to cycle