To introduce this. Ford has been going through a transformation of sorts over the past few years. If concentrated their portfolio on brands and models that resonate emotionally with consumers and that have competitive moats. So think about the F-150, the Bronco, the Maverick, the Mustang. They're also doing phenomenally well with their Ford Pro business, focusing on commercial customers. So Super Duty, Transit, that business alone this year is going to do $8 billion to $9 billion of EBIT. The whole company is going to do $10 billion to $12 billion, that one division is doing $8 billion to $9 billion of EBIT.



And under the surface, excluding that, the company also disrupted their organization with a team that is world renowned, we're developing some of the best software and some of the best EVs in the world. So they've got the expertise. Is the strategy working? Clearly, part of it are. If you add it together the earnings of Blue and Pro, you have -- and Ford Credit, you have a company that today is already generating over $3 of