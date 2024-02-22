Feb 22, 2024 / 01:35PM GMT

Dan Meir Levy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining us on day 2 of the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, the autos track here. I'm Dan Levy. I lead U.S. autos research coverage, and I'm joined here by my colleague, Andrew Keches, who leads coverage of autos on the IG credit side.



I'm very pleased to have with us, Ford, and actually very timely because a lot of Ford's success has been driven lately by Ford Pro. And we're very pleased to have with us Navin Kumar, who is the CFO of Ford Pro. So I'm going to hand it off to Navin, who's going to give just a very quick intro to those of you who aren't as familiar with Ford Pro. And then we're going to proceed with a series of fireside chat questions. So with that, Navin, thank you so much for joining.



Navin Kumar - Ford Motor Company - CFO of Ford Pro



Sounds good, Dan. Thank you for having me, and it's great to be here and meet everyone. So Ford Pro is a nearly $60 billion business within Ford that serves commercial customers with a one-stop shop of work