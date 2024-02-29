Q4 2023 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings results call. (Operator Instructions)



And please note this call is being recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Judy Clemente, Investor Relations for ANI Pharmaceuticals.



Judy DiClemente In-Site Communications - Inc. - IR



Thank you, and to us, welcome to A. and I. Pharmaceuticals Q4 2023 earnings call. This is Judy DiClemente of In-Site Communications, Investor Relations for ANI. With me on today's call are Niccolo Lange, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer. You can also access the webcast of this call to the Investors section of the ANI website at w. w. w. dot ANI Pharmaceuticals.com.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the