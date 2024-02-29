Q4 2023 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call and webcast. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Our question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Here may be placed in the question queue at any time by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. We ask you please ask one question and one follow-up then return to the queue. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to CFO, Mike Kalb, please go ahead.



Michael Kalb - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & EVP



Thank you.



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Catalyst's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results and business highlights leaving the call today is Richard Daly, CEO. We are also joined by Dr. Steven Miller, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and Jeffrey Del Carmen, our Chief Commercial Officer, further for the Q