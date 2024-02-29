Q4 2023 iHeartMedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to iHeartMedia Q4 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I will now hand today's call over to Mike McGuinness, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.



Mike McGuinness - iHeartMedia, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance, Deputy CFO & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Pittman, our Chairman and CEO; and Rich Bressler, our President, COO, and CFO.



At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, management will take your questions. In addition, to our press release, we have an earnings presentation available on our website that you can use to follow along with our remarks.



Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements regarding our financial performance and operating results. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results could differ from