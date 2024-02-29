Q1 2024 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. We released our results this morning before the market opened around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the release can be found on our website, hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment.



Jim will review the company's first quarter results and give a perspective on the rest of fiscal 2024. Jacinth will provide detailed financial results and further