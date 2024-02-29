Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hormel Foods Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to David Dahlstrom, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David W. Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR
Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. We released our results this morning before the market opened around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the release can be found on our website, hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.
On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment.
Jim will review the company's first quarter results and give a perspective on the rest of fiscal 2024. Jacinth will provide detailed financial results and further
Q1 2024 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...