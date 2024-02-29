Q4 2023 Stoneridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Kelly Harvey - Stoneridge, Inc. - Director of IR



Yes, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The release and accompanying presentation was filed with the SEC and is posted on our website at stoneridge.com in the Investors section under Webcasts and Presentations.



Joining me on today's call are Jim Zizelman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Horvath, our Chief Financial Officer.



