Q4 2023 Titan International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Titan International, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode, and we will open the floor for questions and comments after the presentation. If you need assistance, please disconnect and dial back in and an operator will assist you.



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Alex Snyder, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations for Titan. Mr. Snyder, the floor is now yours.



Alan Snyder - Titan International, Inc. - VP, Financial Planning and IR



Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, I'd like to welcome everyone to Titan's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings calls. On the call with me today are Paul Reitz, Titan's President and CEO, and David Martin, Titan's Senior Vice President and CFO will begin with a reminder that the results we are about to review were presented in the earnings release issued this morning along with our Form 10 K which was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.