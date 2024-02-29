Q4 2023 Olaplex Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patrick Flaherty, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Patrick Flaherty -



Thank you, and good morning. Joining me today are Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that management will make certain statements today, which are forward-looking including statements about the outlook of Olaplex's business and other matters referenced in the company's earnings release issued today. .



Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or implied by such statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release