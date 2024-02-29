Q4 2023 Tegna Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q4 and Full Year 2023 TEGNA Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Kirk von Seelen, Vice President and Treasurer. You may begin.



Kirk von Seelen - TEGNA Inc. - VP & Treasurer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call and webcast. My name is Kirk von Seelen, and I am TEGNA's Treasurer.



Today, our President and CEO, Dave Lougee; and our new CFO, Julie Heskett, will review TEGNA's financial performance and results and provide TEGNA's full year and quarter ahead outlook. After that, we'll open the call for questions. Hopefully, you've had the opportunity to review this morning's press release. If you've not yet seen a copy of the release, it's available at tegna.com.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call and webcast includes forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ. Factors that may cause