Q4 2023 Lightbridge Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lightbridge Corporation business update and fiscal year 2023 conference call. Please note that today's call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Matthew Abenante, Director of Investor Relations for Lightbridge Corporation.



Matthew Abenante Lightbridge Corporation-Director of IR



Thank you, Abigail, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. the company's earnings press release was distributed yesterday and can be viewed on the Investor Relations page of the Lightbridge website at w. w. w. dot LT. bridge.com.



Joining us on the call today is Seth Grae, Chief Executive Officer, along with Andrey Mushakov, Executive Vice President for Nuclear Operations, Scott Holcombe, Vice President of Engineering, Lawrence Goldman, Chief Financial Officer, and Sherrie Holloway controller.



I would like to remind our listeners that any statements on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about the