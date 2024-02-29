Q4 2023 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

John D. Kristoff - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Rebecca. Hello and thank you for joining EXL's Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Bertil Nicolai, Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the fourth quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We also posted an earnings release slide deck and investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of our website. As a reminder, some of the matters we'll discuss this morning are forward looking, please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and