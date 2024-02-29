Q4 2023 Acres Commercial Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 acres Commercial Realty Corporation earnings conference call. (operator instruction) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kyle Pringle, Vice President, Operations. You may begin.
Kyle Brengel - ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. - Vice President, Operations
Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. I would like to highlight that we have posted the fourth quarter 2023 earnings presentation to our website. This presentation contains summary and detailed information about the quarterly and annual results of the Company.
Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements when used in this conference call. The words believes, anticipates, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these forward
