Q4 2023 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Ashford Hospitality Trust fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Jordan Jennings, Director of Investor Relations. Jordan, you may now go ahead and start the conference.



Jordan Jennings Ashford Hospitality Trust - Inc. - Director of IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call to review results for Ashford Hospitality Trust for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and to update you on recent developments.



On the call today will be Rob Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer; Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Nixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management.



The results as well as the facility of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed yesterday afternoon in a press release. At this time, I remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon