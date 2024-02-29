Q4 2023 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Troy Wichterman - BioLife Solutions Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the BioLife Solutions 2023 fourth-quarter earnings conference call. On this call, we will cover business highlights, financial performance for the quarter and 2024 revenue guidance.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2024 revenue guidance, which is available at biolifesolutions.com.



As a reminder, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that can be found in our SEC filings. These