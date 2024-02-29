Q4 2023 Puma Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Mariann Ohanesian - Puma Biotechnology, Inc. - IR



Thank you, Alicia. Good afternoon and welcome to Puma's conference call to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Joining me on the call today are Alan Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Puma Biotechnology; Maximo Nougues, Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Ludwig, Chief Commercial Officer.



After market close today, Puma issued a news release detailing fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.