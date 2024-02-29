Q4 2024 Dell Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the fiscal year 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Conference Call for Dell Technologies Inc. I'd like to inform all participants, this call is being recorded at the request of Dell Technologies. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of Dell Technologies Inc. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of Dell Technologies is prohibited.



Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Williams, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Williams, you may begin.



Robert L. Williams - Dell Technologies Inc. - SVP of IR



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. With me today are Jeff Clarke, Yvonne McGill and Tyler Johnson. Our earnings materials are available on our IR website, and I encourage you to review these materials and the presentation, which includes additional content to complement our discussion this afternoon. Guidance will be covered on today's call.



During this call,