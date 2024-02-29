Q4 2023 Golden Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Joe Jaffoni, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Joseph Jaffoni - JCIR - IR



Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon to everyone. On the call today is Blake Sartini, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Protell, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, we will make forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provision of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements.