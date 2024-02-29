Q1 2024 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Kim Duncan - The Cooper Companies, Inc. - VP of IR & Risk Management



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cooper Companies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, we will discuss the results and guidance included in the earnings release and then use the remaining time for questions. Our presenters on today's call are AL White, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Andrews, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including revenues, EPS, operating income, tax rate, FX and other financial guidance and expectations, strategic and operational initiatives, market and regulatory conditions and trends and product launches and demand.



Forward