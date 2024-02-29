Q4 2023 JAKKS Pacific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the JAKKS Pacific fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call with management, who will review financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. JAKKS issued its earnings press release earlier today. The earnings release and presentation slides for today's call are available in the company's recently remodeled website in the Investors Section.



On the call this afternoon are Stephen Berman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Kimble, Chief Financial Officer. Stephen will first provide an overview of the quarter, along with highlights of recent performance and current business trends, then John will provide some additional editorial around JAKKS Pacific's financial and operational results. Mr. Berman will then return with additional comments and some closing remarks prior to opening up the call for questions. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, the company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates of sales,