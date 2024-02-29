Q4 2023 Repay Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to Repay's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded today, February 29, 2024. I'd like to turn the session over to Stewart Grisante, Head of Investor Relations at Repay. Stuart, you may proceed.



Stewart Grisante - Repay Holdings Corporation - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With us today are John Morris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Murphy, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements about our beliefs and estimates regarding future events and results. Those forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the SEC filing related to today's results and in our most recent Form 10 K. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of today and we do not assume any obligation or intent to update them, except as required