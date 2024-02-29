Q4 2023 Certara Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Certara Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to David Deuchler, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
David J. Deuchler - Gilmartin Group LLC - MD
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. On the call from Certara, we have William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier today, Certara released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slide 2 in the accompanying materials for additional information, which you can find on the company's Investor Relations site.
