Q4 2023 Origin Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator, welcome to your Origin Materials Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the call over to Matt Plavan, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthew Plavan - Origin Materials Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us speaking. First today is origins Co-CEO, Rich Riley. He will be followed by Co-CEO and Co-Founder, John Bissell and myself. After that, we will open the call to questions from analysts and discuss questions submitted as part of our Ask origin campaign ahead of this call, Origin has issued its 2023 fourth quarter and full year press release and presentation, which we will refer to today. These can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at origin materials.com.



Please note that some of what you will hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject