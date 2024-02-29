Q4 2023 P10 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to P10 fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 conference call. My name is Josh and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
I will now hand the call over to your host, Mark Hood, EVP of Operations and Chief Administrative Officer. Mark, please go ahead.
Mark Hood - P10 Inc - EVP of Operations and Investor Relations
Good afternoon and welcome to the P10 fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 conference call. Today, we will be joined by Luke Sarsfield, Chief Executive Officer, and Amanda Coussens, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call as well as the presentation slides may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates, and expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results for future periods may differ
