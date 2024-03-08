Alarm.com Holdings Inc CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 16,666 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), a company specializing in cloud-based services for smart home and business solutions, including interactive security, intelligent automation, video monitoring, and energy management, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Steve Valenzuela, the Chief Financial Officer of Alarm.com Holdings Inc, sold 16,666 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.51 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,241,833.66. Over the past year, Steve Valenzuela has sold a total of 27,497 shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company's insider trading history. The insider transaction history for Alarm.com Holdings Inc shows a trend of 0 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year. This could indicate that insiders might perceive the stock to be fully valued or are taking profits after a period of stock price appreciation. Alarm.com Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $74.51 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.778 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 48.79, which is above the industry median of 27.88 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, with a GF Value of $68.52, categorizing Alarm.com Holdings Inc as Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing

