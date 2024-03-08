Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), a company specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, witnessed an insider sell on February 28, 2024. Executive Vice President, Secretary Treasurer Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company at an average price of $108.53 per share, according to the SEC Filing. Stephen Macchiaverna has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 11,598 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) indicates a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells, including the recent transaction by the insider. On the valuation front, Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) had a market cap of $5.461 billion on the day of the insider's recent sell. The stock's price of $108.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $94.46 result in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.