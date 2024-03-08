TrueCar Inc (TRUE, Financial), an automotive digital marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Jeff Swart, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of TrueCar Inc, sold 45,000 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TrueCar Inc shows a trend of limited insider activity. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and only one insider sell. Shares of TrueCar Inc were trading at $3.33 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $317.27 million. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), indicates that TrueCar Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value, which stands at $2.52, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

