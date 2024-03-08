Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Merdad Parsey, sold 10,230 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. Merdad Parsey’s transaction involved the disposal of 10,230 shares at a price point that has not been disclosed in the summary provided. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,326 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Gilead Sciences Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 9 recorded sells and no insider buys. This could suggest a trend among insiders that may be of interest to current and potential investors. On the valuation front, Gilead Sciences Inc shares were trading at $72.82 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $89.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.02, which is below both the industry median of 22.66 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $73.57, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

