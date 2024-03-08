Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Derrick Jensen, the company's EVP - Business Administration, sold 18,500 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing. Quanta Services Inc is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering infrastructure solutions for the electric power, energy, and communications industries. The company designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains infrastructure networks, including electric power transmission and distribution networks, substation facilities, renewable energy facilities, and communication networks. Over the past year, Derrick Jensen has sold a total of 118,500 shares of Quanta Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Quanta Services Inc shows a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of Quanta Services Inc were trading at $236.9 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $35.199 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.21, which is above both the industry median of 15.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.22, with a GF Value of $193.82, indicating that Quanta Services Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sell by the insider at Quanta Services Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this transaction.

