Oct 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas SÃ¶rensson - Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB - CEO



Most welcome to this Capital Market Event with Scandinavian Enviro Systems. It is our pleasure to inform you about all the small and large things going on around the company at the moment. We would like to give you a broader picture of the development in the company and also deepen some of the points that we would like to discuss today.



Enviro is the leading platform creating a circular economy for tires using our patented pyrolysis technology that we have developed during the last 20 years and recovering valuable resources such as carbon black, oil and steel. We are reducing the CO2 footprint by 93% and delivering gross margins about 70%. Michelin, our long-term partner and largest shareholder, providing proof of concept and partnership in our first full-scale plant.



We are a Sweden-based technology company with one small commercial plant in Sweden that has been in operation since 2013 and the only one in the world to have sustainability certificate for recovered carbon black. Our tire pyrolysis oil is also