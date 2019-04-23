Q1 2019 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Daniel Wong, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Wong, you may begin.



Daniel P. Wong - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer; and Brent Overbeek, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning. Peter will open the call with an overview of the business. Next, Brent will share an update on our revenue performance and outlook. Shannon will then discuss our cost performance and outlook. We'll then open the call up for questions, and Peter will end with some closing remarks. By now, everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4:00 Eastern