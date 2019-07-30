Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alanna James, Managing Director, Investor Relations. Ms. James, you may begin.
Alanna James - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - MD of IR
Thank you, Homer. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. I am Alanna James, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer; and Brent Overbeek, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning. Peter will open the call with an overview of the business. Next, Brent will share an update on our revenue performance and outlook. Shannon will then discuss our cost performance and outlook. We will then open up the call for questions, and Peter will end with some closing remarks.
By now, everyone should have access to
Q2 2019 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...