Q2 2019 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alanna James, Managing Director, Investor Relations. Ms. James, you may begin.



Alanna James - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - MD of IR



Thank you, Homer. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. I am Alanna James, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer; and Brent Overbeek, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning. Peter will open the call with an overview of the business. Next, Brent will share an update on our revenue performance and outlook. Shannon will then discuss our cost performance and outlook. We will then open up the call for questions, and Peter will end with some closing remarks.



By now, everyone should have access to