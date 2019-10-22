Q3 2019 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Alanna James - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - MD of IR



Thank you, Diego. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Okinaka, our Chief Financial Officer; and Brent Overbeek, our Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning. Peter will open the call with an overview of the business. Next, Brent will share an update on our revenue performance and outlook. Shannon will then discuss our cost performance and outlook. We will then open up the call for questions, and Peter will end with some closing remarks.



By now, everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4:00 Eastern Time