Q1 2020 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Alanna James, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alanna James - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - MD of IR



Thank you, Carl. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shannon Okinaka, our Chief Financial Officer.



We also have several other members other management team on the call for the q&a, including Brent Overbeek, our Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning. Peter will be discussing the overall impact of COVID-19 on our business thus far and our response to the crisis. Shannon will provide an update on our cash and liquidity outlook as well as discuss our cash preservation efforts. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. By now,