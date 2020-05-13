Hawaiian Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Our host for today's call is Larry Hershfield, Chairman of the Board. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Hershfield, you may begin.



Lawrence Scott Hershfield - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good day, everybody. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is called to order. My name is Larry Hershfield, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors, I will act as Chairman of this meeting. Aaron Alter, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Hawaiian Holdings, will act as secretary of the meeting.



As we did last year, we are holding a virtual annual meeting of stockholders this year. We believe engaging with our stockholders and enhancing your ability to meaningfully engage with us. We are also sensitive to the health, safety and travel concerns of our stockholders and the regulations, protocols and other requirements that federal state and local governments have imposed,