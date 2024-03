Q3 2020 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, our Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning; and Shannon Okinaka, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in the room for the Q&A.



Peter will provide an overview of the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business and our vision for the future. Brent will provide an update on our commercial performance and trends, and Shannon will provide an update on our cash and liquidity. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open