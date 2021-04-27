Q1 2021 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Doug. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, our Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning; and Shannon Okinaka, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in attendance for the Q&A.



Peter will provide an overview of our business, including the continued impact of COVID-19 and an update on our priorities for 2021. Brent will provide an update on our commercial performance and trends, and Shannon will provide an update on our cost performance, cash