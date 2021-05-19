Hawaiian Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Lawrence Scott Hershfield - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hawaiian Holdings is called to order. My name is Larry Hershfield, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors, I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Aaron Alter, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Hawaiian Holdings will act as Secretary of the meeting.



As we did last year, we are holding a virtual annual meeting of stockholders this year. We believe in engaging with our stockholders and enhancing your ability to meaningfully engage with us. We are also sensitive to the health and safety concerns of our stockholders and the regulations, protocols and other requirements that federal, state and local governments have imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual meeting enables our stockholders no matter where they are to participate.



The principal purpose of this meeting is to seek stockholder approval of certain proposals. We will introduce the directors and executive officers of the company, handle various legal