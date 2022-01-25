Q4 2021 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, Alex. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning; and Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in attendance for the Q&A.



Peter will provide an overview of our performance and an update on our priorities for 2022. Brent will discuss revenue, and Shannon will discuss cost and the balance sheet. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. By now, everyone