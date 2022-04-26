Q1 2022 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Ashlee Kishimoto - Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. - MD of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, Chief Revenue Officer; and Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in attendance for the Q&A.



Peter will provide an overview of our performance, Brent will discuss revenue and Shannon will discuss costs on the balance sheet. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.



By now, everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4:00 Eastern Time today. If you have not received the