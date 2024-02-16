Feb 16, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.



I will now turn the call over to your host, Peter Ingram. You may begin.



Peter Ingram - Hawaiian Holdings Inc - President & CEO



Aloha. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Hawaiian Holdings. My name is Peter Ingram, and I'm the President and CEO of Hawaiian Holdings. We are pleased that you could join us today. Your interest in and support of Hawaiian Holdings is appreciated. And I now call this meeting to order. I will act as a chairperson of this meeting, and Aaron Alter, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, of Hawaiian Holdings will act as secretary of the meeting. Aaron, would you now report on the presence of a quorum?



Aaron Alter - Hawaiian Holdings Inc - EVP, Corporate Secretary & Chief Legal Officer



Thank you, Peter, for the record date for the determination of holders of shares of Hawaiian Holdings' capital stock entitled to vote at this meeting,