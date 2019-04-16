Q1 2019 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Avanza Q1 Report 2019. Today, I am pleased to present Rikard Josefson, CEO; and Birgitta Hagenfeldt, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. This is Rikard Josefson. Thank you for listening in on our Q1 results presentation.



I will start off by just commenting on the sanction that the pension company within Avanza got in February for SEK 35 million administration fee. And all in all, it was due to a poor implementation of the Solvency 2 regulation that went into place in the 1st of January 2016, and we agreed with the authorities of the implementation by itself. But you also see that the actions we have taken actually from a little bit more than a year ago where we have changed the Board in the company, we have one Board member left, the rest of the Board is new, and we also put our new Board members in the annual meeting here in March. We also made the CEO change who left the company. We are now have