Q3 2019 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Rikard Josefson, CEO; and Birgitta Hagenfeldt, CFO.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody.



If we go to Page 2 on the presentation, we can conclude that it's been a strong quarter for Avanza. Our net inflow is up 19% quarter-to-quarter and 22% for the full 9 months, which is absolutely satisfactory. Total savings capital is up to SEK 377 billion. And we also, when we look at the statistics on the mutual fund associations, we then -- we conclude that we are, in all, taking about [20%] of all mutual funds new savings in Sweden for the first 9 months. And bear in mind that our total market share is 4.2%.



We also did a lot of updates when it comes to our mutual fund offering with a new site on the mutual funds, so we give more ESG