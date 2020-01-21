Q4 2019 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody. This is Rikard Josefson together with Birgitta presenting the results for 2019 and the fourth quarter. Thank you for listening in.



Let's start by moving to Page 2, where you can see that during 2019, Avanza has grown 18% when it comes to net inflows. Customer growth was 10% and is in line with the record year of 2017. That means that we almost gain 140,000 new customers in Avanza and almost SEK 33 billion in net inflows. Of course, we had a good year when it comes to market climate with the stock exchange up almost 35%. Of the net inflows, as always almost, about 50% is from existing clients and 50% is from new clients. Notable for us is also that we have on the platform taking about 16% of the net inflows in the mutual funds market,