Q2 2021 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for listening in. About the second quarter, I will start off by commenting on what we call the Facebook incident where we have ourself reported to the authorities for maybe breaking GDPR for IMY authority and then for the finance inspection also in Sweden.



The status is that we have, we are in process with a good dialogue with the authorities. We do not know when this will be finalized or the consequences. But one thing to be reminded is that we can see that the data that we, so to speak, leaked to Facebook was deleted and that is confirmed by Facebook. They could not use the data, which was mostly telephone numbers and e-mail addresses. And we also are very comfortable that no customer had any bad