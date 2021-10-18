Q3 2021 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Avanza Bank Holding Interim Reports January through September 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Rikard Josefson, CEO; and Anna Casselblad, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for listening in. It's a day that I'm proud to present the second best quarter in the history of the company when it comes to results. So we are very satisfied overall with the quarter.



Looking at the number of customer growth. We have now grown the company this year with 308,000 new customers. And last year, for you to remember, we grow with 304,000 customers. So we have actually achieved a bit more in 9 months than we did in the full year for 2020, which is, of course, very satisfying.



Looking at our customer base, I think it's important to note that the engagement is on a very high level. We have over 500,000 daily active users on the platform or around 500,000. And of