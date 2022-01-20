Q4 2021 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Avanza Bank Holding Full Year Report 2021.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for listening in on today's presentation. I would like to start with the first slide, looking, it's, of course, satisfactory that we can conclude that 2021 was a record year for Avanza. The most important thing during the year for us is, of course, that we, for the 12th time in a row, managed to have the most satisfied clients within the savings market in Sweden. But also, we had a phenomenal growth within the company. Our net inflow was almost SEK 90 billion, and that was SEK 76 million in 2020. And just for remembering in 2019, it was the first time we had net inflows over SEK 30 billion. So both '20 and '21 has shown a tremendous growth.



When it comes to number of clients, we almost added another